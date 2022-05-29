$199.30 Million in Sales Expected for Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) to post sales of $199.30 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ethan Allen Interiors’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $199.70 million and the lowest is $198.90 million. Ethan Allen Interiors posted sales of $178.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors will report full-year sales of $787.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $786.90 million to $787.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $779.40 million, with estimates ranging from $771.00 million to $787.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ethan Allen Interiors.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.17. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 24.15%. The firm had revenue of $197.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ETD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

ETD opened at $23.59 on Friday. Ethan Allen Interiors has a twelve month low of $20.86 and a twelve month high of $31.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.05 and a 200-day moving average of $25.19. The stock has a market cap of $597.35 million, a PE ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. This is a positive change from Ethan Allen Interiors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Ethan Allen Interiors’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $331,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter worth approximately $446,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter worth $434,000. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

