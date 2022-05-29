$199.30 Million in Sales Expected for Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) will post sales of $199.30 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ethan Allen Interiors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $198.90 million to $199.70 million. Ethan Allen Interiors posted sales of $178.32 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors will report full year sales of $787.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $786.90 million to $787.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $779.40 million, with estimates ranging from $771.00 million to $787.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ethan Allen Interiors.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $197.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.10 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 24.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ETD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ethan Allen Interiors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ETD opened at $23.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $597.35 million, a PE ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.10. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 1-year low of $20.86 and a 1-year high of $31.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. This is an increase from Ethan Allen Interiors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Ethan Allen Interiors’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

