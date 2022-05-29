$2.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) will announce $2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for First Republic Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.09. First Republic Bank reported earnings per share of $1.95 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Republic Bank will report full year earnings of $8.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.12 to $8.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $9.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.24 to $10.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for First Republic Bank.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The bank reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.10. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on FRC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on First Republic Bank from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised First Republic Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on First Republic Bank from $209.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on First Republic Bank from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, First Republic Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRC. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 110.6% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

First Republic Bank stock opened at $157.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.11. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $136.31 and a 52 week high of $222.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $155.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.71%.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

