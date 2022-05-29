$2.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $2.21 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Darden Restaurants’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.24 and the lowest is $2.13. Darden Restaurants posted earnings per share of $2.03 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will report full year earnings of $7.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.30 to $7.44. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $8.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.66 to $8.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Darden Restaurants.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.16). Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DRI. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $173.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $171.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.05.

In related news, Director Juliana L. Chugg acquired 1,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $129.01 per share, for a total transaction of $248,344.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.7% during the first quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,330 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 376 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $126.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Darden Restaurants has a 1-year low of $111.57 and a 1-year high of $164.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $128.80 and its 200 day moving average is $137.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.42%.

About Darden Restaurants (Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Darden Restaurants (DRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.