$2.45 Earnings Per Share Expected for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) This Quarter

Analysts predict that American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) will report earnings of $2.45 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for American Tower’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.33 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.57. American Tower reported earnings per share of $2.42 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Tower will report full year earnings of $9.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.73 to $10.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $10.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.67 to $11.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow American Tower.
American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.85). American Tower had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of American Tower stock traded up $6.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $260.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,786,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,915,718. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $248.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $252.84. The firm has a market cap of $119.07 billion, a PE ratio of 45.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.49. American Tower has a 52 week low of $220.00 and a 52 week high of $303.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.43 per share. This represents a $5.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.89%.
In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $6,855,030.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,147,460. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 23.8% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 56,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,077,000 after buying an additional 10,783 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 29.5% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 79,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,046,000 after acquiring an additional 18,156 shares in the last quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 38.2% in the first quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 28.0% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the first quarter valued at about $517,000. 91.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About American Tower
American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.
