$2.78 Earnings Per Share Expected for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) will post $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.54 to $2.97. JPMorgan Chase & Co. posted earnings per share of $3.78 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 26.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will report full year earnings of $11.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.28 to $11.75. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $12.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.26 to $14.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.10). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JPM. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.05.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $2,732,400.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,223,583.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $589,054.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,135 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,125.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 25,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,288,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,955,407,000 after purchasing an additional 510,298 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 12,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 17,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New World Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.1% in the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPM stock traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $131.27. 11,177,759 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,213,939. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $115.02 and a 1-year high of $172.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.81. The company has a market cap of $385.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 29.67%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co. (Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.