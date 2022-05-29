$202.72 Million in Sales Expected for HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) will report sales of $202.72 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for HealthEquity’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $208.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $200.14 million. HealthEquity posted sales of $184.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that HealthEquity will report full-year sales of $825.88 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $821.25 million to $830.91 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $896.17 million, with estimates ranging from $884.50 million to $918.77 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover HealthEquity.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $203.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on HealthEquity from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com cut HealthEquity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on HealthEquity from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Barrington Research raised their target price on HealthEquity from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on HealthEquity in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.71.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in HealthEquity by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in HealthEquity by 6.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 59,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 44.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in HealthEquity by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 97.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HQY opened at $62.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. HealthEquity has a 1 year low of $36.81 and a 1 year high of $84.78.

HealthEquity Company Profile (Get Rating)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HealthEquity (HQY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.