$286.80 Million in Sales Expected for Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) will announce sales of $286.80 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Yelp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $289.12 million and the lowest is $284.70 million. Yelp reported sales of $257.19 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Yelp will report full year sales of $1.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Yelp.
Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The local business review company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $276.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.60 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 4.14%. Yelp’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share.
Shares of YELP stock opened at $30.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 53.42 and a beta of 1.66. Yelp has a 1-year low of $26.42 and a 1-year high of $43.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.55 and a 200 day moving average of $34.22.
In related news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total transaction of $256,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,359,716.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total transaction of $59,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 207,220 shares in the company, valued at $6,154,434. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,605 shares of company stock worth $1,922,710 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of YELP. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Yelp in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,763,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Yelp by 1,703.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,130,357 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $45,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,679 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Yelp in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,391,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Yelp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,071,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Yelp by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,257,853 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $281,675,000 after buying an additional 596,879 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.
About Yelp (Get Rating)
Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.
