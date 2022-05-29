$286.80 Million in Sales Expected for Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) to announce $286.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Yelp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $284.70 million and the highest is $289.12 million. Yelp reported sales of $257.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yelp will report full year sales of $1.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Yelp.

Get Yelp alerts:

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The local business review company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $276.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.60 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on YELP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yelp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Yelp from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Yelp from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yelp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.14.

In other Yelp news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total transaction of $208,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 342,102 shares in the company, valued at $11,908,570.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 10,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $318,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 213,215 shares in the company, valued at $6,396,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,605 shares of company stock worth $1,922,710. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Yelp by 8.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 781,948 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $26,672,000 after acquiring an additional 62,783 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Yelp by 6.7% during the first quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 138,256 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $4,716,000 after acquiring an additional 8,738 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Yelp during the first quarter worth about $826,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Yelp by 115.6% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 26,071 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 13,981 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Yelp by 11.7% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 82,234 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 8,646 shares during the period. 88.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YELP stock opened at $30.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.42 and a beta of 1.66. Yelp has a 1 year low of $26.42 and a 1 year high of $43.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.22.

About Yelp (Get Rating)

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yelp (YELP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.