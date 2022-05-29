$296.33 Million in Sales Expected for Regency Centers Co. (NYSE:REG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Regency Centers Co. (NYSE:REG – Get Rating) will announce $296.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Regency Centers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $293.60 million to $301.68 million. Regency Centers posted sales of $287.16 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regency Centers will report full-year sales of $1.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Regency Centers.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on REG. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Regency Centers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point reduced their price target on Regency Centers from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th.

Shares of NYSE REG traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $69.10. The company had a trading volume of 645,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,109. Regency Centers has a 1-year low of $61.48 and a 1-year high of $78.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.01.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

