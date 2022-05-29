$3.39 Billion in Sales Expected for Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) will post sales of $3.39 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Vipshop’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.40 billion and the lowest is $3.38 billion. Vipshop reported sales of $4.59 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 26.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vipshop will report full-year sales of $15.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.92 billion to $16.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $17.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.06 billion to $18.18 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Vipshop.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The technology company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.19. Vipshop had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $23.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Vipshop from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup downgraded Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $8.60 to $7.80 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vipshop in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.84.

VIPS stock opened at $9.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.66. Vipshop has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $24.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.79.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vipshop by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,604,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,473,000 after buying an additional 915,418 shares during the period. Hhlr Advisors LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 147.1% in the first quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 22,150,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,354,000 after purchasing an additional 13,186,741 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,345,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,111,000 after purchasing an additional 163,532 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,268,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 22.5% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 12,492,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.52% of the company’s stock.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; and skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items.

