$3.75 Earnings Per Share Expected for WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) will post $3.75 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for WESCO International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.07 and the lowest is $3.56. WESCO International posted earnings of $2.64 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 42%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that WESCO International will report full-year earnings of $14.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.00 to $15.20. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $15.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.58 to $16.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for WESCO International.

Get WESCO International alerts:

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $1.43. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS.

WCC has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of WESCO International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WESCO International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.33.

In other news, Director Easwaran Sundaram sold 7,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $881,353.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in WESCO International by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,074,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,029,000 after purchasing an additional 99,517 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in WESCO International by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 782,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,992,000 after purchasing an additional 20,675 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in WESCO International by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 162,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,405,000 after purchasing an additional 24,235 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in WESCO International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $18,388,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC increased its stake in WESCO International by 201.8% during the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 80,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,532,000 after purchasing an additional 54,108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WCC opened at $126.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.17. WESCO International has a 12 month low of $93.80 and a 12 month high of $144.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $125.85 and its 200 day moving average is $126.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

WESCO International Company Profile (Get Rating)

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WESCO International (WCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.