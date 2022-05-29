$31.36 Million in Sales Expected for Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG – Get Rating) to post sales of $31.36 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Dynagas LNG Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $31.66 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $31.07 million. Dynagas LNG Partners reported sales of $33.45 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Dynagas LNG Partners will report full year sales of $127.88 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $126.78 million to $128.97 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $130.10 million, with estimates ranging from $129.64 million to $130.56 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Dynagas LNG Partners.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $35.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.75 million. Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 38.67% and a return on equity of 17.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DLNG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of DLNG opened at $3.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.51 million, a P/E ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.75. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 12-month low of $2.55 and a 12-month high of $4.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.19.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 1,062.3% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 14,506 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 13,258 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $159,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,594 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.11% of the company’s stock.

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. As of April 29, 2022, its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,100 cubic meters.

