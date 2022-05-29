$33.33 Million in Sales Expected for CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW) This Quarter

Brokerages expect CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) to post sales of $33.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for CS Disco’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $32.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $33.90 million. CS Disco posted sales of $29.55 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CS Disco will report full year sales of $150.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $148.50 million to $152.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $198.96 million, with estimates ranging from $193.80 million to $204.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CS Disco.

Get CS Disco alerts:

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.06. CS Disco had a negative net margin of 26.05% and a negative return on equity of 18.88%. The firm had revenue of $34.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. CS Disco’s quarterly revenue was up 63.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on LAW. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of CS Disco from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of CS Disco from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of CS Disco from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of CS Disco to $33.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of CS Disco from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.14.

Shares of LAW opened at $26.78 on Friday. CS Disco has a 12-month low of $19.57 and a 12-month high of $69.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion and a P/E ratio of -34.33.

In related news, CFO Michael Lafair sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total transaction of $501,340.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 396,317 shares in the company, valued at $14,192,111.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Andrew Shimek sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total transaction of $479,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 126,574 shares in the company, valued at $4,042,773.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,000 shares of company stock worth $1,458,680 over the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors increased its stake in CS Disco by 36.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 679,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,094,000 after purchasing an additional 180,022 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in CS Disco in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its stake in CS Disco by 33.7% in the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 310,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,544,000 after purchasing an additional 78,200 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its position in shares of CS Disco by 13.9% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 174,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,932,000 after acquiring an additional 21,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of CS Disco during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

CS Disco Company Profile (Get Rating)

CS Disco, Inc, a legal technology company, provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for ediscovery, legal document review, and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. The company offers DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CS Disco (LAW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CS Disco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CS Disco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.