$33.55 Billion in Sales Expected for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) will announce sales of $33.55 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Phillips 66’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $26.96 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $40.58 billion. Phillips 66 reported sales of $27.89 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will report full-year sales of $135.79 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $119.59 billion to $148.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $129.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $113.52 billion to $142.22 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Phillips 66.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $36.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.86 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 1.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.16) EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on PSX shares. StockNews.com raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet raised Phillips 66 from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $103.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.29.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $101.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $48.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.40. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $63.19 and a 1-year high of $102.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 67.60%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 94,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,587,000 after purchasing an additional 25,119 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,693,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 89,953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,298,000 after purchasing an additional 5,502 shares during the period. 64.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Company Profile (Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Phillips 66 (PSX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.