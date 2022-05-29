$346.64 Million in Sales Expected for Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) will report sales of $346.64 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Wix.com’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $343.02 million and the highest is $366.00 million. Wix.com reported sales of $316.41 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Wix.com will report full year sales of $1.43 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.48 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Wix.com.
Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $1.03. The business had revenue of $341.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.47 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 136.41% and a negative net margin of 21.70%. Wix.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.36) EPS.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Wix.com by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Wix.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Wix.com by 207.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 482 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Wix.com by 105.1% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 640 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. 89.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of WIX stock opened at $66.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.34 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.12 and a 200-day moving average of $113.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33. Wix.com has a 1-year low of $56.24 and a 1-year high of $309.00.
Wix.com Company Profile
Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.
