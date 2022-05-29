$405.39 Million in Sales Expected for Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating) to post sales of $405.39 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Enova International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $401.78 million and the highest estimate coming in at $409.00 million. Enova International posted sales of $264.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 53.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enova International will report full year sales of $1.67 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.69 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Enova International.
Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.10. Enova International had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 17.45%. The business had revenue of $386.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
NYSE ENVA opened at $31.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 14.64 and a current ratio of 14.64. Enova International has a fifty-two week low of $28.80 and a fifty-two week high of $47.88.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enova International by 10.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 50,973 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,761,000 after buying an additional 4,697 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Enova International by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,011 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Enova International by 0.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,304 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Enova International by 115.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,676 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 21,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Enova International by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 433,634 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,983,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606 shares during the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Enova International Company Profile
Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and Canada. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.
