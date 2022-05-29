$42.69 Million in Sales Expected for ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM – Get Rating) will post sales of $42.69 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ChannelAdvisor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $42.69 million to $42.70 million. ChannelAdvisor posted sales of $41.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor will report full year sales of $178.69 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $178.48 million to $178.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $196.48 million, with estimates ranging from $196.35 million to $196.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ChannelAdvisor.

ECOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on ChannelAdvisor from $35.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. B. Riley dropped their price target on ChannelAdvisor from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ChannelAdvisor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut ChannelAdvisor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

In other ChannelAdvisor news, Director Timothy V. Williams sold 3,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total transaction of $60,191.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 32.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 820,868 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,602,000 after buying an additional 199,235 shares in the last quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC boosted its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 118.2% in the first quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC now owns 338,118 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,603,000 after buying an additional 183,174 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in ChannelAdvisor in the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in ChannelAdvisor in the first quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 62.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,610,841 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,692,000 after buying an additional 620,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ECOM opened at $13.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $423.01 million, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.88. ChannelAdvisor has a twelve month low of $11.89 and a twelve month high of $29.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.24.

ChannelAdvisor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS is a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their e-commerce operations, expand to new channels, and grow sales.

