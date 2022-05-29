4Front Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFNTF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

4Front Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFNTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,600 shares, a decline of 47.5% from the April 30th total of 165,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 727,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:FFNTF traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.70. The company had a trading volume of 984,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,964. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.73 and a 200 day moving average of $0.83. 4Front Ventures has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $1.41.

4Front Ventures Corp. owns and manages licensed cannabis facilities in state-licensed markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, THC Cannabis and Cannabidiol (CBD) Wellness. It produces, cultivates, sells, and distributes cannabis and CBD. As of December 31, 2021, it operated six dispensaries in Massachusetts, Illinois, and Michigan primarily under the MISSION brand name.

