4Front Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFNTF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

4Front Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFNTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,600 shares, a decline of 47.5% from the April 30th total of 165,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 727,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:FFNTF traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.70. The company had a trading volume of 984,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,964. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.73 and a 200 day moving average of $0.83. 4Front Ventures has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $1.41.
About 4Front Ventures
