$5.46 Earnings Per Share Expected for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $5.46 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for KLA’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $5.48 and the lowest is $5.37. KLA posted earnings per share of $4.43 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that KLA will report full year earnings of $20.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.73 to $21.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $24.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.45 to $25.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow KLA.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.80 by $0.33. KLA had a return on equity of 78.72% and a net margin of 36.41%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on KLAC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded KLA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 price target on the stock in a report on Sunday, March 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on KLA from $385.00 to $352.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on KLA from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on KLA from $480.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.75.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total transaction of $343,760.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,257 shares in the company, valued at $21,655,894.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of KLA by 373.4% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Castellan Group grew its stake in shares of KLA by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Castellan Group now owns 10,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,670,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of KLA by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of KLA by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of KLA by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLA stock opened at $371.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $340.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $373.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $55.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.28. KLA has a 12 month low of $287.44 and a 12 month high of $457.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.39%.

About KLA (Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KLA (KLAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.