$576.09 Million in Sales Expected for Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) to post sales of $576.09 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Air Lease’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $562.85 million and the highest is $589.33 million. Air Lease posted sales of $491.88 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Air Lease will report full year sales of $2.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.35 billion to $2.44 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $2.76 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Air Lease.

Get Air Lease alerts:

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $596.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.83 million. Air Lease had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a positive return on equity of 7.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Air Lease in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Air Lease from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Air Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.50.

In related news, Chairman Steven F. Udvar-Hazy purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.60 per share, for a total transaction of $106,800.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 1,204,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,882,264.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AL. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Air Lease by 138.1% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 974 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Air Lease during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Air Lease during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Air Lease during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Air Lease during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AL stock traded up $1.01 on Thursday, reaching $38.07. The company had a trading volume of 393,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,579. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.79 and its 200 day moving average is $41.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of -28.20 and a beta of 1.90. Air Lease has a one year low of $33.11 and a one year high of $50.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -54.81%.

Air Lease Company Profile (Get Rating)

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Air Lease (AL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.