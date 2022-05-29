$6.25 EPS Expected for Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) will report $6.25 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Westlake’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $6.81 and the lowest is $5.38. Westlake posted earnings per share of $4.04 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 54.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Westlake will report full year earnings of $21.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.00 to $24.34. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $17.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.10 to $18.27. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Westlake.

Get Westlake alerts:

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Westlake had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 18.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Westlake from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Westlake from $150.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Westlake from $128.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on Westlake from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Westlake from $122.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.54.

In other news, CEO Albert Chao sold 37,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.38, for a total transaction of $4,938,272.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 472,983 shares in the company, valued at $61,667,523.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 1,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.39, for a total value of $111,052.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 96,923 shares of company stock valued at $12,558,999. 73.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in Westlake by 0.9% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 9,443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Westlake by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Westlake by 33.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Westlake by 1.6% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,724 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Westlake by 113.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 303 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter.

Westlake stock opened at $132.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.05. The company has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.19. Westlake has a fifty-two week low of $78.06 and a fifty-two week high of $141.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.2975 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.09%.

Westlake Company Profile (Get Rating)

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Westlake (WLK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.