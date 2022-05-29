$6.76 Earnings Per Share Expected for Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $6.76 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Oasis Petroleum’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $5.62 and the highest estimate coming in at $8.96. Oasis Petroleum posted earnings per share of $2.76 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 144.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oasis Petroleum will report full year earnings of $37.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $34.62 to $39.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $41.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $30.95 to $52.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Oasis Petroleum.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.36 by ($1.11). The company had revenue of $521.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.00 million.

Shares of NYSE:OAS traded up $9.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $161.79. 555,568 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 320,820. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.18. Oasis Petroleum has a 52 week low of $79.31 and a 52 week high of $161.99.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 492,355 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin.

