$785.03 Million in Sales Expected for Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) will report sales of $785.03 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Vista Outdoor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $788.50 million and the lowest is $781.34 million. Vista Outdoor reported sales of $662.91 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vista Outdoor will report full year sales of $3.21 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.19 billion to $3.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Vista Outdoor.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $809.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.87 million. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 50.41%. The company’s revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on VSTO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vista Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.25.

Shares of NYSE:VSTO opened at $38.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.94 and a 200 day moving average of $39.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.54. Vista Outdoor has a 12 month low of $31.83 and a 12 month high of $52.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

In related news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 3,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total transaction of $111,092.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher T. Metz sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total transaction of $3,765,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 266,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,032,256.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 115,052 shares of company stock valued at $4,331,705. Company insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VSTO. Norges Bank bought a new position in Vista Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth $15,725,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 121.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 585,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,956,000 after purchasing an additional 320,310 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 550,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,478,000 after purchasing an additional 272,068 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 10,857.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 249,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,494,000 after purchasing an additional 247,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Vista Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth $10,998,000. Institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment offers ammunition products, including centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, and reloading components; and hunting and shooting accessories comprising high-performance hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, decoys, reloading equipment, clay targets, premium gun care products, holsters, duty gear, bags, packs, binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vista Outdoor (VSTO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.