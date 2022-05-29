$79.79 Million in Sales Expected for HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) will announce sales of $79.79 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for HomeStreet’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $74.40 million and the highest is $83.00 million. HomeStreet posted sales of $86.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that HomeStreet will report full-year sales of $317.58 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $300.80 million to $331.33 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $362.00 million, with estimates ranging from $345.10 million to $377.89 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for HomeStreet.

Get HomeStreet alerts:

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 31.04%. The firm had revenue of $70.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HMST. StockNews.com began coverage on HomeStreet in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. B. Riley lowered their target price on HomeStreet from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut HomeStreet from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.50.

In other news, Director Mark Robert Patterson bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $270,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 192,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,407,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Amen Darrell Van bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.25 per share, for a total transaction of $39,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 31,000 shares of company stock worth $1,217,910. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HMST. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in HomeStreet by 86.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of HomeStreet by 11.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 437,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,835,000 after acquiring an additional 46,650 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of HomeStreet by 23.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 4,668 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of HomeStreet by 15.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 63,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,624,000 after acquiring an additional 8,391 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of HomeStreet by 2.0% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 44,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HMST opened at $40.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $760.32 million, a P/E ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.34 and its 200 day moving average is $48.50. HomeStreet has a 52-week low of $36.20 and a 52-week high of $57.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. HomeStreet’s payout ratio is presently 27.34%.

HomeStreet Company Profile (Get Rating)

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management products and services.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HomeStreet (HMST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for HomeStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.