$801.80 Million in Sales Expected for MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) to post $801.80 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for MRC Global’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $805.20 million and the lowest is $798.40 million. MRC Global reported sales of $686.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MRC Global will report full-year sales of $3.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.10 billion to $3.16 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.35 billion to $3.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for MRC Global.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. MRC Global had a positive return on equity of 14.63% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The firm had revenue of $742.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded MRC Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com cut MRC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MRC Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.92.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 240.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 634,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,368,000 after purchasing an additional 448,527 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 15.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 126,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 17,118 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of MRC Global in the third quarter worth about $3,958,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MRC Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $894,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in MRC Global by 85.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 480,707 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,528,000 after acquiring an additional 221,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MRC opened at $11.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $950.04 million, a P/E ratio of -49.48 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.45. MRC Global has a twelve month low of $6.38 and a twelve month high of $13.44.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy, industrial, and gas utility end-markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components, as well as valve modification services; and measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

