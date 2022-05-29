A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) will report $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for A. O. Smith’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.77 and the highest is $0.84. A. O. Smith posted earnings of $0.73 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that A. O. Smith will report full year earnings of $3.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.59. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.47 to $4.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for A. O. Smith.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The company had revenue of $977.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AOS. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. William Blair downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, A. O. Smith presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

NYSE:AOS traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.22. 637,975 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,147,772. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. A. O. Smith has a fifty-two week low of $56.61 and a fifty-two week high of $86.74. The firm has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.22%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,051,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 6,265.5% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,716,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,818 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,910,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $764,929,000 after purchasing an additional 754,557 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 5,143.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 471,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,150,000 after purchasing an additional 462,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the first quarter worth $24,993,000. 76.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

