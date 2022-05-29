AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Short Interest Down 31.1% in May

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,700 shares, a decline of 31.1% from the April 30th total of 56,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 126,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SKFRY opened at $17.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.25. AB SKF has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $27.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.09.
AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. AB SKF (publ) had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 8.90%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AB SKF will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About AB SKF (publ) (Get Rating)
AB SKF (publ) engages in the design, development, and manufacture of bearings, seals, lubrication systems, and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company offers rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, industrial and automotive seals, lubrication management solutions, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, vehicle aftermarket, and waste electric and electronic equipment products.
