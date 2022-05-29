AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKUFF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKUFF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,484,200 shares, an increase of 56.1% from the April 30th total of 950,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,710.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SKUFF opened at $17.35 on Friday. AB SKF has a 1 year low of $15.25 and a 1 year high of $27.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.17 and its 200 day moving average is $20.29.

AB SKF (publ) engages in the design, development, and manufacture of bearings, seals, lubrication systems, and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company offers rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, industrial and automotive seals, lubrication management solutions, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, vehicle aftermarket, and waste electric and electronic equipment products.

