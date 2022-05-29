AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKUFF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKUFF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,484,200 shares, an increase of 56.1% from the April 30th total of 950,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,710.5 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SKUFF opened at $17.35 on Friday. AB SKF has a 1 year low of $15.25 and a 1 year high of $27.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.17 and its 200 day moving average is $20.29.
About AB SKF (publ) (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AB SKF (publ) (SKUFF)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for AB SKF (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB SKF (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.