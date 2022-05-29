Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.75.

Abeona Therapeutics stock opened at $0.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.50. Abeona Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $1.92.

Abeona Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ABEO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Equities analysts forecast that Abeona Therapeutics will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABEO. AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 341.9% during the 1st quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 5,025,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887,826 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,078,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 876.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,127,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 2,807,578 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $849,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 4,299.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,177,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 2,128,116 shares during the last quarter. 27.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

