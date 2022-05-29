Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) Short Interest Down 32.2% in May

Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,400 shares, a decline of 32.2% from the April 30th total of 128,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 526,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE AWP traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 275,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,457. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.15. Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund has a one year low of $4.98 and a one year high of $6.92.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. C2C Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000.

Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across real estate sectors. It invests in value stocks of companies.

