Accell Group (OTCMKTS:ACGPF) Short Interest Down 35.9% in May

Accell Group (OTCMKTS:ACGPF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a drop of 35.9% from the April 30th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 109.0 days.

A number of brokerages have commented on ACGPF. Oddo Bhf downgraded Accell Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Kepler Capital Markets cut Accell Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from €53.00 ($56.38) to €58.00 ($61.70) in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Get Accell Group alerts:

Shares of ACGPF opened at $63.82 on Friday. Accell Group has a 1 year low of $39.91 and a 1 year high of $67.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.93.

Accell Group N.V. designs, develops, produces, and markets bicycles, bicycle parts, and accessories. The company sells its products under the Lapierre, Haibike, Raleigh, Carqon, Sparta, XLC, Batavus, Ghost, Babboe, Winora, Koga, Van Nicholas, Loekie, Atala, Bike Parts, Juncker, Carraro, Nishiki, and Tunturi brands in the Netherlands, Germany, other European countries, and internationally.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Accell Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accell Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.