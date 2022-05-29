ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACEV) Short Interest Update

ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACEV – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 253,600 shares, a growth of 56.4% from the April 30th total of 162,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ACE Convergence Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $110,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of ACE Convergence Acquisition by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ACE Convergence Acquisition by 2,495,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 24,959 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of ACE Convergence Acquisition by 3,092,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 30,924 shares during the period. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACE Convergence Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $356,000. Institutional investors own 60.34% of the company’s stock.

ACEV opened at $10.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.00. ACE Convergence Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $10.37.

ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the IT infrastructure software and semiconductor sectors.

