ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACEVW) Short Interest Update

ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACEVW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 47.1% from the April 30th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ACE Convergence Acquisition stock. Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACEVW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Shares of ACEVW opened at $0.25 on Friday. ACE Convergence Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $0.16 and a fifty-two week high of $2.40.

