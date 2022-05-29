AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ACRX. Zacks Investment Research lowered AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

ACRX stock opened at $0.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.42. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $1.67. The firm has a market cap of $33.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 0.70.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $0.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 3,819,402 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after purchasing an additional 30,645 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,721,586 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after buying an additional 407,507 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 642,515 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 123,241 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 334,248 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 95,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.12% of the company’s stock.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA and DZUVEO, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company develops ZALVISO, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain; ARX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cancer breakthrough pain in opioid-tolerant patients; and 4ARX-03 for mild sedation and pain relief during painful procedures.

