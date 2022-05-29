Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of ACOR opened at $0.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.75. Acorda Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $6.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.25 and its 200-day moving average is $1.94.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $36.97 million for the quarter. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 78.26% and a negative return on equity of 60.64%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACOR. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 10,975 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 2,309.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 21,504 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,721 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 7,432 shares during the period. 29.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Inbrija for the treatment of OFF periods in Parkinson's disease in Europe.

