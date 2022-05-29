ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Short Interest Update

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,690,000 shares, a growth of 49.4% from the April 30th total of 2,470,000 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ACVA shares. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $32.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Stephens raised shares of ACV Auctions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ACV Auctions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.25.

Shares of NASDAQ ACVA opened at $8.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -14.98 and a beta of 1.16. ACV Auctions has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

ACV Auctions ( NASDAQ:ACVA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). The business had revenue of $103.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.44 million. ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 23.08% and a negative return on equity of 16.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ACV Auctions will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ACV Auctions news, insider Michael Waterman sold 2,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total value of $37,370.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,791. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACVA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in ACV Auctions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,638,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in ACV Auctions by 1,336.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 165,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after buying an additional 153,983 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in ACV Auctions by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,064,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,049,000 after buying an additional 327,396 shares in the last quarter. HarbourVest Partners LLC grew its holdings in ACV Auctions by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. HarbourVest Partners LLC now owns 46,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 6,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in ACV Auctions by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 73,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 30,480 shares in the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

