AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Analysts forecast that AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.32 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for AdaptHealth’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.49. AdaptHealth posted earnings of ($0.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 390.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AdaptHealth will report full year earnings of $1.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $2.13. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $2.47. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AdaptHealth.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.23). AdaptHealth had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $706.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AHCO. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $34.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.86.

In other news, Director Skyknight Capital Fund Ii, L.P purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.33 per share, with a total value of $1,733,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,784,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,256,130.19. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen P. Griggs purchased 32,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.44 per share, for a total transaction of $499,360.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 197,480 shares of company stock valued at $3,247,115 over the last 90 days. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AdaptHealth in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,027,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in AdaptHealth by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 363,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,886,000 after buying an additional 109,279 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its stake in AdaptHealth by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 857,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,969,000 after buying an additional 127,493 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $797,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AHCO opened at $17.89 on Friday. AdaptHealth has a one year low of $11.40 and a one year high of $30.33. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.35.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

