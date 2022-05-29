ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

AEY opened at $1.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.44. The company has a market cap of $18.38 million, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.58. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Get ADDvantage Technologies Group alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AEY. Morgan Stanley grew its position in ADDvantage Technologies Group by 76.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 9,508 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 3.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and services electronics and hardware for the telecommunications industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides turn-key wireless infrastructure services for U.S.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ADDvantage Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADDvantage Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.