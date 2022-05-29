Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV – Get Rating) (NYSE:AAV) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$11.65.

AAV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC upped their price target on Advantage Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James set a C$13.00 price objective on Advantage Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$8.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Standpoint Research lifted their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$11.25 to C$12.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

Get Advantage Energy alerts:

In other news, Senior Officer Neil Bokenfohr sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.00, for a total value of C$500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,113,655 shares in the company, valued at C$11,136,550. Also, Director Stephen Balog purchased 3,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$8.36 per share, with a total value of C$27,236.88. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 65,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$544,712.52. Insiders have sold 339,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,122,475 in the last quarter.

AAV opened at C$10.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.94 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.08. Advantage Energy has a 12-month low of C$3.39 and a 12-month high of C$11.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.88.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Rating) (NYSE:AAV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$159.26 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Advantage Energy will post 1.3324767 EPS for the current year.

Advantage Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of oil and natural gas resource that includes 228 net sections covering an area of 145,920 net acres of Doig/Montney rights in Glacier, Valhalla, Progress, and Pipestone/Wembley.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.