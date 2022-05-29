Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) Short Interest Up 49.5% in May

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 146,500 shares, an increase of 49.5% from the April 30th total of 98,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 162.8 days.

ADYYF opened at $1,607.00 on Friday. Adyen has a 1-year low of $1,330.35 and a 1-year high of $3,300.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,755.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,114.65.

ADYYF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,750.00 price objective on shares of Adyen in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Adyen in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,810.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,186.67.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, issuing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs; and data insights.

