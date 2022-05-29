AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. (NYSE:IMPX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. (NYSE:IMPX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,000 shares, a decline of 47.2% from the April 30th total of 87,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 247,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NYSE IMPX traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $9.91. The stock had a trading volume of 46,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,138. AEA-Bridges Impact has a 52-week low of $9.69 and a 52-week high of $10.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.91.

Get AEA-Bridges Impact alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AEA-Bridges Impact during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AEA-Bridges Impact during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AEA-Bridges Impact during the third quarter worth $102,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AEA-Bridges Impact during the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AEA-Bridges Impact during the third quarter worth $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on value-added industrials, including sustainable energy and energy efficiency, education, circular economy, consumer, healthcare, and business services.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AEA-Bridges Impact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AEA-Bridges Impact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.