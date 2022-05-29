Aecon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Aecon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEGXF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.54.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AEGXF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Aecon Group from C$25.00 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial lowered Aecon Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Aecon Group from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Aecon Group from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Aecon Group from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of AEGXF opened at $11.70 on Friday. Aecon Group has a 12 month low of $10.64 and a 12 month high of $17.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.82.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

