Aenza S.A.A. (NYSE:AENZ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Aenza S.A.A. (NYSE:AENZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,100 shares, a growth of 50.3% from the April 30th total of 32,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AENZ. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aenza S.A.A. during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aenza S.A.A. by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 29,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 7,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aenza S.A.A. during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 7.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aenza S.A.A. alerts:

Shares of AENZ traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.52. 4,721 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,278. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.70 and its 200-day moving average is $1.72. Aenza S.A.A. has a 52 week low of $1.14 and a 52 week high of $2.19.

Aenza SAA., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the Infrastructure, Energy, Engineering and Construction, and Real Estate management businesses in Peru, Bolivia, Chile, Mexico, and Colombia. The company's Infrastructure segment offers long-term concessions or similar contractual arrangements in Peru for three toll roads, the Lima Metro, a wastewater treatment plant in Lima, four producing oil fields, five multiple fuel storage facilities, and a gas processing plant, as well as operation and maintenance services for infrastructure assets.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Aenza S.A.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aenza S.A.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.