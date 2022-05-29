Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Short Interest Up 45.3% in May

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 931,200 shares, an increase of 45.3% from the April 30th total of 640,700 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 267,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

NYSE:AMG traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $134.28. 133,871 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,167. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. Affiliated Managers Group has a twelve month low of $116.12 and a twelve month high of $191.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $133.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.64.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $607.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.80 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 22.84%. Affiliated Managers Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group will post 18.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.30%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,212,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,687,323 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $606,603,000 after acquiring an additional 263,316 shares during the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN increased its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 1,775,230 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $250,218,000 after acquiring an additional 238,069 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 105.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 292,620 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,139,000 after acquiring an additional 150,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CTF Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,386,000. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $241.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Barrington Research decreased their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $162.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Affiliated Managers Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.00.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.