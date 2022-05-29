Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.44.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AFRM. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Affirm from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Affirm from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Affirm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Stephens cut Affirm from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $51.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on Affirm from $75.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Get Affirm alerts:

In other Affirm news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic acquired 134,197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.98 per share, with a total value of $4,694,211.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 812,086 shares in the company, valued at $28,406,768.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 2,107,799 shares of company stock valued at $68,998,013. Company insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AFRM. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Affirm by 38.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,796,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,969,000 after acquiring an additional 496,458 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Affirm by 170.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after acquiring an additional 20,004 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Affirm by 1,532.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in Affirm during the third quarter valued at about $457,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Affirm during the third quarter valued at about $1,007,000. 58.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AFRM opened at $30.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.32. Affirm has a 52-week low of $13.64 and a 52-week high of $176.65. The company has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of -12.81 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a quick ratio of 7.12, a current ratio of 9.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.35. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 18.00% and a negative net margin of 52.07%. The company had revenue of $354.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.01 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.72) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Affirm will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Affirm (Get Rating)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.