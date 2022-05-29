Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.31 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.31 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Aflac’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.35. Aflac posted earnings per share of $1.59 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aflac will report full year earnings of $5.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $5.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.35 to $5.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Aflac.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 18.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS.

AFL has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aflac in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Aflac from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Aflac from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on Aflac from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Aflac from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aflac has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.33.

In other Aflac news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 1,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $109,739.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $85,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,357 shares of company stock valued at $764,809 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JB Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. AGF Investments America Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 67,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 29,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 61,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 7,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northcape Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. 66.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $60.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.96. Aflac has a 1-year low of $51.28 and a 1-year high of $67.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.27%.

Aflac Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

