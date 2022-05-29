Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Short Interest Update

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,550,000 shares, a decrease of 32.9% from the April 30th total of 5,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Michael Tang sold 1,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.21, for a total transaction of $164,814.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of A. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 230 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000.

Several brokerages have recently commented on A. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $179.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.92.

Shares of NYSE:A traded up $6.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $130.55. 2,698,841 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,085,962. Agilent Technologies has a 1 year low of $112.64 and a 1 year high of $179.57. The company has a market cap of $39.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.54.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 19.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.24%.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.