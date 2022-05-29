agilon health (NYSE:AGL) & Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) Head-To-Head Comparison

Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH – Get Rating) and agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Greenbrook TMS and agilon health, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greenbrook TMS 0 0 6 0 3.00 agilon health 0 0 7 0 3.00

Greenbrook TMS presently has a consensus target price of $13.80, indicating a potential upside of 494.83%. agilon health has a consensus target price of $35.29, indicating a potential upside of 79.12%. Given Greenbrook TMS’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Greenbrook TMS is more favorable than agilon health.

Profitability

This table compares Greenbrook TMS and agilon health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenbrook TMS -46.27% -157.80% -34.90% agilon health -18.81% -10.37% -6.81%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.7% of Greenbrook TMS shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.2% of agilon health shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of agilon health shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Greenbrook TMS and agilon health’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greenbrook TMS $52.20 million 0.79 -$24.75 million ($1.48) -1.57 agilon health $1.83 billion 4.37 -$406.49 million ($1.02) -19.31

Greenbrook TMS has higher earnings, but lower revenue than agilon health. agilon health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Greenbrook TMS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

agilon health beats Greenbrook TMS on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Greenbrook TMS (Get Rating)

Greenbrook TMS Inc., together with its subsidiaries, controls and operates a network of outpatient mental health services centers in the United States. Its centers specialize in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) therapy, an FDA-cleared non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder and other mental health disorders, as well as related psychiatric services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 94 wholly owned and 55 TMS centers in the commonwealth of Virginia and the States of Maryland, Delaware, North Carolina, Missouri, Illinois, Ohio, Texas, Connecticut, Florida, South Carolina, Michigan, Alaska, Oregon, California, Iowa, and Massachusetts. Greenbrook TMS Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About agilon health (Get Rating)

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc. and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. agilon health, inc. was founded in 2016 and is based in Austin, Texas.

