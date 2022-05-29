Agnico Eagle Mines Limited Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (TSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Get Rating) (NYSE:AEM) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 31st, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st.

AEM stock opened at C$68.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$31.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$74.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$69.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52 week low of C$58.02 and a 52 week high of C$87.73.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Rating) (NYSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.46 by C$0.30. The business had revenue of C$1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.47 billion. On average, analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 4.0100003 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$83.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$99.00 to C$98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$98.00 target price on the stock. Eight Capital boosted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$100.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James set a C$66.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$91.55.

In other Agnico Eagle Mines news, Director Robert Gemmell sold 1,792 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$75.35, for a total value of C$135,027.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$226,050. Also, Director Sean Boyd acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$66.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$667,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 178,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$11,899,455.75. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,793 shares of company stock worth $1,579,294.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

